The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct an online public surplus auction June 30-July 14, a news release says.

The items for bid include two Ford transit buses that were recently declared surplus by the Transit Division, and an old lift gate that was recently removed from one of DPW’s pickup trucks. Each item was approved by the City Council on June 15 as surplus.

All items are available to bid on through the auction web site here starting June 30 and running through 3 p.m. on July 14. Potential bidders can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items.

You must register to view items and to bid on items.