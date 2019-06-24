Breaking News
June 24th-30th

This week, June 24-30th is Navy week.

The United States Navy band Great Lakes performed in-studio for us.

You can catch the band playing at Schwiebert Park on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

