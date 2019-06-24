Navy Week Uncategorized United States Navy band Great Lakes Posted: Jun 24, 2019 / 07:46 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 24, 2019 / 07:46 AM CDT June 24th-30th This week, June 24-30th is Navy week. The United States Navy band Great Lakes performed in-studio for us. You can catch the band playing at Schwiebert Park on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Today's Local News New taxes in Illinois unclear whether overall cuts are real One shot in Davenport Property tax relief in Illinois tied to income tax constitutional amendment Davenport flood prevention future could mirror Rock Island Several crews battle early morning fire Police investigating shooting in Kewanee, two people injured More Local News