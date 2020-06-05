Need a coffee fix? Milltown Coffee offering free coffee for first responders, military, and healthcare workers all week

Local 4 News has shown you many stories of how the community has come together during these uncertain and difficult times.

Milltown Coffee is the latest business to give back.

All week long they are giving free coffee to those who are on the front lines protecting us everyday.

“Just anything to do to help. We’re in a position where we can help so we’re doing any little thing we can,” says owner, Cameron Cartee.

Milltown is offering free coffee all week long for those who are doing so much for the Quad Cities.

Cartee says he understands the long hours that first responders are putting in, and he’s hoping the java will give them the energy to keep going.

“Just hoping to brighten some days and put some smiles on some faces and give some people some free coffee,” he says.

That’s exactly what he did for Whitney Hess, Physician Assistant at Genesis Hospital. She says kind acts like this from the community goes a long way.

Hess says, “I think our clinics are really steady right now. We seen a decrease in COVID lab results which is really awesome, and protest wise everyone has been really accommodating and understanding.”

She says she appreciates all the community is doing.

“I work 12 hour shifts so to be able to come and get fancy coffee, where it’s made by someone who is always happy to see me, and they always thank me for all that I’ve done so it really brings my day up,” says Hess.

The free coffee will be available until Sunday.

Proceeds from regular sales this week will be donated to the NAACP, and the Black Lives Matter movement.