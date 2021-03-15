Neighbor reacts to Monday morning’s fire in Moline

Moline Police are releasing body cam footage rescuing a person from a house fire Monday morning, investigators now call the fire suspicious.



Kelly is one neighbor who said she saw what was happening.



“2 fire trucks, and about 8 ambluances and fire backup people, there was yelling and lights everywhere and sirens,” said Kelly.



When officers arrived they found a home with visible flames and heavy smoke. The fire broke out just after 3 in the morning. Four police officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment due to smoke inhalation. Three were released Monday morning and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.