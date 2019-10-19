Neighbors voice their concerns after shooting on 15th and Le Claire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, IOWA — A man shot during an armed robbery is recovering in the hospital tonight. Davenport police arrived at 15th and Le Claire streets last night around 7:30 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police tell us, he was approached by two men demanding money — one displayed a gun. After shots were fired, they got away. The victim is being treated at genesis east with non-life threatening injuries.

Today, the community was quiet and people were afraid to appear on camera but spoke about the incident.

“My kids they are right here. A bullet could’ve went anywhere.. It’s a younger couple over there, and she was in her living room And, she felt it shake her windows. So, like that’s scary. Like even the house across the street could’ve got hit, ” a woman who lives in the neighborhood said.

She came outside Friday night to see what was going on and that is when her neighbors informed her a man in the community everyone knew had been shot.

“They were saying that our neighbor was shot, and he’s 59 years old. And, he goes to work every day. He does the same thing everyday. He walks to the bar, and he comes back around 7:30ish and I guess some kids were trying to rob him and shot him three times And, it was right here by the church. So, my main thing is my kids could’ve been outside. It was only 7:30 at night.”

One lady told Local Four News that this incident will not define her quiet neighborhood, and that she still feels safe and will not allow trouble makers make her feel uncomfortable in the area she calls home.

It’s also worth mentioning, davenport police do not have anyone in custody at this time.