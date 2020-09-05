New business opportunities brewing in QC could mean more jobs

New business opportunities are coming to the Quad Cities, and that could mean more jobs.

Some business sectors are actually seeing more activity during the pandemic than this time last year.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is working on 15 development projects to bring more jobs.

There were seven at this time last year.

Manufacturing and corporate offices are some target areas.

To break it down further, 10 of the projects involve attracting new companies to the area.

Five projects include expanding existing businesses with more employees, land, or additional equipment.

You can find out more on the Chamber’s website: https://quadcitieschamber.com/