For the 3rd day in a row, we have either tied or broken the record high temperatures for May 10th, 11th, & 12th. Time will tell whether or not we tie or break tomorrow’s record of 91, a few factors at play to bump up or drop the forecasted temp for tomorrow are humidity and cloud cover. For now, we are looking to stay just under but very close to the previous record for Friday set back in 1915!

To add to our record-setting stretch this is the earliest in the year we’ve had a three days in a row in the 90s. Eight other times we had 3-day stretches of 90s:

1911, May 15th – 27th

1934, May 18th – 21st

1934, May 29th – 31st

1939, May 24th – 26th

1972, May 20th – 23rd

1978, May 25th – 27th

2006, May 27th – 29th

2018, May 26th – 29th

2022, May 10th – 12th (So far)

So this year is the earliest we’ve had a 3-day stretch of 90s, but the earliest 2-day stretch of 90s was in Apil of 1930 on the 10th and 11th!