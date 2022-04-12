QC United’s Pete the Purple Bull announced the Tuesday launch of a new fundraiser for area non-profits – Pete the Bull’s $5,000 Cash Giveaway.

The nonprofit QC United was founded in 2009 and Pete the Purple Bull debuted in 2013, to provide a fun way to engage students in essential social/emotional lessons and promote a bully-free environment.

Donate $10 at https://bit.ly/helpinghoovesdonation and you will be entered to win $2,000, $1,000 or one of four $500 prizes. Enter once, or as many times as you want — it all goes to a good cause. Proceeds from this fundraiser will primarily benefit the new MLK Park at 501 Brady Street in Davenport, and Pete the Purple Bull’s College Scholarships.

Additional beneficiaries include the 53rd Street Singers (North High Show Choir), West High Athletic Department, and Rock Island Elks Esquire Lodge.

Winning entries will be drawn at the 21st Annual Swing into Education Golf Tournament sponsored by Pete the Bull at Duck Creek Golf Course on Friday, June 17, 2022. Participants need not be present at the drawing to win.

Pete the Bull could not be prouder to support the building of the new MLK Park in Davenport and looks forward to all the fantastic community work that will occur there, according to a Tuesday release. Donations may be made directly to the MLK Park at https://bit.ly/mlkparkdonate.