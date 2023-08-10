Look to see some early fog this morning as you head out the door. We have a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am. Then we turn sunny with highs in the mid 80’s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Friday. There is potential for severe storms as the dynamics will be in place to support strong storms with heavy winds and hail possible. However with that said, there is still uncertainty of the timing of the front. Models have a line of storms arriving around daybreak and we could see a few warnings with this line. It should wrap up around 10 am. We will then turn sunny, hot and humid. This could lead to the development of more storms in the afternoon and evening hours. It will all lead to how fast we clear out from the morning storms.