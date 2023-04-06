Noah Cameron is the opening night starter for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

This is Cameron’s second season with the River Bandits. He pitched 65.2 innings in year one and now takes on a bigger role as the staff’s top starter.



The rotation as a whole struggled in 2022, giving up a Midwest league high 712 runs. Something Cameron knows is going to change..

“Definitely super excited and ready for the moment. Just ready to get us off to a good start and good opening day,” Cameron said. “Hopefully getting the win and just starting off well for all of us.



He’s going to bring a lot of strikeouts to the table. He has a really good change-up and everything works in his arsenal,” catcher Kale Emshoff said. “He’s going to pound the zone and really challenge hitters. He goes out there everyday and gives us the best chance to win.”



Our starting group is really strong. We have some young guys who are coming up. Our bullpen will really impress this year as well,” manager Brooks Conrad said. “I’m excited about that part of it this year because we have some guys who are really ready to pitch. We had guys who made adjustments and looked really good in spring training.”



The change-up is my go-to pitch. Been working on a curve ball a lot this year,” Cameron said. “Using that three-pitch mix in any count. Keep hitters off balance and get quick outs. “