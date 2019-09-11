Officer-Involved shooting in Burlington

Burlington police responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning in the 400 block of North Gunnison street.

Witnesses told police to look for a white Chevy pick-up truck. Police located the vehicle about an hour after arriving on scene.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm towards the officers before fleeing on foot.

Law enforcement gave chase and multiple rounds were fired by the suspect and law enforcement.

The suspect was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.