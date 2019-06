A Fulton county deputy who shot was shot earlier this afternoon in Avon, Illinois, has died from his injuries. Officials say, Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum was just 39-years-old, and a four-and-a-half year veteran of the Fulton county sheriff’s office.

Around two this afternoon — police responded to a battery and disturbance call in rural Avon.

Most recent reports say the suspect is barricaded and multiple departments are working to get to that suspect.