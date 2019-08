An Indie arts festival returns to Davenport for the 5th time.

OMG BeckyFest features more than 100 vendors from the area as well as the midwest.

Mary Talbert owns Crafted QC and is host of the event. She came into the studio to talk about the many unique items that will be available there.

OMG BeckyFest is Friday, August, 23rd from 6-9 PM and Saturday, August 24th from 10Am-4PM.

It will be held in the Great Hall of the Rivercenter.

The event is free and open to the public.