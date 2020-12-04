One Human Family presents free webinar about ‘white power’ movement

The threat of the “white power” movement and how to combat it will be presented in a free webinar presented by One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area.

“The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” a free Zoom webinar, will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, a news release says. Presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, the Metrocom NAACP of Davenport, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, One Human Family Macomb, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad Cities Interfaith, Temple Beth El of Dubuque and Temple Emanuel of Davenport. It also is made possible in part by grants from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the Puffin Foundation.

The webinar will highlight Dr. Belew’s award-winning teaching and research on the movement that she describes as “not lone wolves, but highly organized cadres motivated by a coherent and deeply troubling worldview made up of white supremacy, virulent anti-communism and apocalyptic faith.”

“One Human Family, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and the human rights of all people, is thrilled to bring Dr. Belew’s expertise to those in our area,” said Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family. “Her presentation and question-answer session at the end of the program will allow all who take part to understand the genesis of this movement and learn how we can join forces to overcome it.”

The Quad-City area is not immune to the problem, said the Rev. Rich Hendricks, co-founder of One Human Family and pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, Davenport. “It alarms me that a white supremacist group called the National Alliance is diligently recruiting in the Quad-Cities,” he said. “Now is the time to hear from an eminent historian and author on how we got here and why this is a pivotal moment for our community and nation.”

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130318194227 or go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Kathleen Belew.” For more information, contact Hendricks at richhendricks@msn.com.