One of the most popular reptile shows makes a stop in the Quad Cities

One of the most popular reptile shows in the Midwest made a stop in the Quad Cities.



The “Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show” made a stop at Davenport’s Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center on Sunday.



Because of the pandemic, organizers say they’ve had to cancel a lot of shows throughout the Midwest.



Micky Meyer is the Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show owner and operator and said they’re doing their best to maintain social distancing and other safety guidelines.



“We widen our aisles people can space themselves out honestly what we did for this show we didn’t advertise as much so it wasn’t as packed you know we suggest people wear masks,” said Meyer.



The show comes back to Davenport on September 27.