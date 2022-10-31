Happy Halloween, everyone! We have a treat of a forecast for you! Highs today will climb into the mid 60’s and tick or treating temps will be in the low 60’s to mid 50’s. It will be a perfect night for trick or treating. Tuesday will be one of the best days of the week with highs in the mid 60’s.

Look to see plenty of sunshine Tuesday as well! Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 70’s and this will carry over into Thursday.

Enjoy this warm-up we have. A few showers are expected to return Friday and Saturday but we are still a few days out to iron out the details.