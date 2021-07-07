Organization turns mental health survivors into educators

The National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter in the Quad Cities is hosting a series of classes to educate community members on the topic of mental health.

The organization strives to fight the stigma associated with mental illness by teaching individuals how best to support those struggling. Their ‘Family-to Family’ program allows people to learn how to help loved ones experiencing mental health distress. The instruction comes from others who have had similar experiences and who have pushed forward despite their traumas.

For more information on NAMI and their resources visit www.namigmv.org