After some quiet time in the Quad Cities over the last few hours, we’re still watching a line of storms move in from the West.

A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect until 4 a.m.

This broken line of storms is advancing to the E/NE and could cause some gusty winds and hail as it approaches the Quad Cities.

The potential is there for another strong to severe storm as the storm rolls in from the West.