Parent of Mark Twain student says student told her daughter “Needed to be raped”

Another parent in Bettendorf speaks out tonight about violence in the classroom, specifically at Mark Twain Elementary School.

The woman did not want to be shown on camera, but

“She was at lunch, and another child making sexual ideations in his milk carton with a spoon, looked at another individual and told them that they needed to rape my daughter.”

The Bettendorf Community School District is setting up a Safety Advisory Committee to address the reports of violence.

“[I’m]Scared for my daughter’s safety, first of all. Second of all, I don’t think any child should be exposed to something where they would be thinking that was an acceptable behavior in school. So scared for that child’s safety as well,” the woman said. “There needs to definitely be stricter punishments for these kids and they need to have something in place for the children because it seems like it’s happening at more than one school. and it’s more than one level. So, there needs to be something addressed to make it stop.”

Interim Bettendorf superintendent Jim Spelhaug said that in order to help address safety in the district, he must first try to help get parents to trust the district again, and that these Safety Advisory Committee meetings are the first step in doing that.

“Relationships don’t work if there’s no trust,” Spelhaug said. “So to any extent that the trust has been violated, we need to rebuild that. A really important aspect of that is communication, so right now, that’s the number one ongoing thing.”

Spelhaug said that the feedback received from these meetings will help determine how the district will implement a permanent safety advisory board, and could shape policy changes in the near future for the district.