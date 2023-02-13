Good morning and happy Monday. The sunshine and mild temps will kick off Monday! Look for highs today to top out in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with wall-to-wall sunshine.

The forecast will change from this perfect weather day to a windy and rainy day for Valentine’s Day. As you head out the door tomorrow, we will be cloudy to start but plan for showers to start to work into the QCA by late morning. The showers will stay with us through the afternoon until they start to wrap up heading into the evening. Winds will also be an issue for Valentine’s Day as wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 40 to 45 mph.

Dry weather is expected for our Wednesday before another round of showers enters the QCA on Thursday. It will be mostly rain for Thursday but as temps fall into the evening, the rain showers could transition over into some snow showers. It’s too soon to discuss any time of snowfall totals but there is a chance for a few slick spots Thurs night into Friday morning.