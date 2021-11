This week’s Pet of the Week is Tiptoe!

Tiptoe is a 3-month-old kitten! He is updated on all his vaccines, is microchipped and neutered. Tiptoe would work well in a home with kids and other pets. He likes wet food and catnip.

If you would like to adopt Tiptoe or want more information on him or any other pets up for adoption, go to qcawc.org.