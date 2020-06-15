Pet owners in Davenport are on alert after dogs are let loose

There’s a new warning for dog owners around the Quad Cities Area.

Don’t leave your dog unattended.

There is a video from Facebook, it shows what appears to be some kids opening gates, and letting dogs out of their yards in Davenport.

Tammy Childs, is a dog owner who was devastated when a member of her family dog was let loose.

“I lost a lot of sleep. My phone constantly ringing. The worry if something happened to him,” says Childs.

Childs is referring to how she felt when one of her family members dog went missing.

“He was gone for a total of 15 days til he was spotted and trapped. Saturday night by the Quad Cities Animal Recovery team who has been a huge help in this case,” says Childs.

Since then the recovery team posted a PSA alerting dog owners.

Pam Arndt, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Scott County says a simple padlock can prevent people from letting your dog loose.

“I guess I’m not surprised. People are bored and wanting to find something to do and getting into mischief, and that’s one way to do it, but it also causes problems for the dog owners because they’re out looking for their dogs. So I always always recommend that people put padlocks on their gates,” says Arndt.

Although Arndt says she has not received any calls regarding the incident, she has seen the video, and it serves as a good reminder to never leave your dog unattended.

“Some dogs know how to open their gates themselves, You know they bounce on it when it opens or their nose i thin enough to open that latch. We have seen that, and we have heard that. That’s why we always recommend the padlocks, and this reinforces that,” says Arndt.

Childs says, “We’re going through enough right now with this virus. Depression is setting in with a lot of people, and when something like this happens it’s just 10 times worst when you’re missing that pet that is like a family member.”

Local 4 contacted the Davenport Police Department. Officers say they haven’t had any calls related to people letting dogs loose. They’re aware of the Facebook video, but don’t know when, or where it happened.