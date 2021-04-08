Police canvass neighborhood after gunfire heard Thursday afternoon

A heavy police presence and several squad cars were in the area of the 1200 block of East 37th Street, Davenport, after a report of gunfire shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

A witness who heard the gunfire and wanted to remain anonymous told Local 4 News, only station at the scene, they stayed inside while police canvassed the area.

A Scott County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was on the scene, too.

