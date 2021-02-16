Police investigating at the scene of a homicide

UPDATE: Davenport Police have confirmed with Local 4 News that a homicide took place at an apartment on the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport on Tuesday evening.

A friend of the family tells Local 4 News the victim is Dianne Rupp, the owner of Mama Bahama’s Tees & Sweats store in NorthPark Mall, Davenport. The friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told Local 4 News he called for a welfare check on her, and that she lived in the apartment with a relative.

ORIGINAL: A heavy police presence in response to a woman who may have been injured continued Tuesday evening at an apartment on the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Davenport police responded to the site shortly after 5 p.m. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, also arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and saw a fire engine leaving the area.

Police transported at least one person in a squad car.

Detectives are in the apartment. Several people on the scene were crying and hugging each other outside.

Police asked people to stay away from the scene and on the other side of the crime-scene tape that has been put up in the area.