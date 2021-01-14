Police: Man intentionally stepped in front of train

A 40-year-old man was found dead underneath a train shortly after noon Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Muscatine police received a report shortly after 12:30 p.m. about an individual under a train along the riverfront area of downtown Muscatine. Officers found a deceased man under the stopped train near the East Mississippi Drive and Sycamore Street intersection.

The male was identified as Robert Wayne Miller. The initial investigation indicates that Miller was a pedestrian who intentionally entered the tracks as the train was approaching.

Access to the riverfront was blocked for several hours while the investigation took place.

