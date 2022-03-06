An 18-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he drove through back yards and hit three parked cars in a vehicle pursuit on Saturday.

Edward Jarrett Jr. faces felony charges of first-degree theft and control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious-misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana – first offense and eluding, court records say.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jarrett was in the driver’s seat of a stolen red 2014 Kia Sorento LX parked in the south parking lot of the 700 block of Hillside Drive, Bettendorf.

Jarrett saw police squad cars approach and, in an attempt to elude them, recklessly drove forward to the east through the back yards of the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive, the arrest affidavits say.

Jarrett struck three parked vehicles in the driveway of the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive, and that disabled the SUV.

Jarrett ran from the SUV and headed north, while officers told him to stop. Jarrett ran three blocks to the east.

He finally was taken into custody in the back yard of the 2600 block of Crestview Drive, arrest affidavits say.

Police found Jarrett had 14.58 grams of marijuana. Jarrett, who had no driver’s license, had a warrant from Davenport Police.

Police found a gun in the driver’s seat of the Kia, affidavits say.

Jarrett, who is being held on $18,000 total bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on March 16, court records say.