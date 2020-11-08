Police say suspect hosted drug house for heroin users

After a two-month investigation, police accuse a Davenport man of hosting a drug house.

Ryan Peterman, 27, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of holding a gathering where controlled substances are used.

At 9:15 a.m. Friday, Davenport police executed a search warrant at a residence Peterman owns on the 2000 block of Michigan Avenue.

Detectives received “numerous neighborhood complaints” about drug activity at the address for the past two months, the arrest affidavit says.

Officers found numerous paraphernalia for heroin use in the house.

Peterman told police he once used heroin but does not anymore.

Several co-defendants in the case admitted to using heroin in the home. One co-defendant had less than a gram of heroin and less than a gram of methamphetamine.

Officers and medics were called to a heroin overdose at the house in September, the affidavit says.

Peterman has been released from Scott County Jail after he posted bondl.