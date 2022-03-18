Dixon (Illinois) Police seek help from the public with a St. Patrick’s Day burglary investigation .

(photo courtesy of Dixon Police)

About 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dixon Police were dispatched to Patio’s Irish Pub, for a report of a burglary, a news release says.

(photo courtesy of Dixon Police)

An investigation began and officers and detectives were able to obtain images of the suspects, the release says.

(photo courtesy of Dixon Police)

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information to contact the Dixon Police at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.) Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible up to $1,000 reward.