Dixon (Illinois) Police seek help from the public with a St. Patrick’s Day burglary investigation .
About 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dixon Police were dispatched to Patio’s Irish Pub, for a report of a burglary, a news release says.
An investigation began and officers and detectives were able to obtain images of the suspects, the release says.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information to contact the Dixon Police at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.) Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible up to $1,000 reward.