Happy happy Wednesday. We have a much cooler day on tap but we are tracking a few showers and storms. Most of the area will see mostly cloudy conditions with a few spotty showers around. The southern part of the viewing area has the best chance to see a few storms this afternoon and some storms could produce a downpour. In areas that do see rain, expect to see temps fall into the 60’s.

As we kick off the fall season, highs will be perfect for a fall day with highs in the mid 60’s. Lows will fall into the upper 40’s .

We are also tracking showers for Friday afternoon into the evening hours so be prepared for a wet Friday night. Temps rebound back into the mid 70’s this weekend with mostly sunny skies.