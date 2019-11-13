Pot Panel at the Rock Island Public Library

The city of Rock Island hosted a panel discussion to address any concerns or questions at the Rock Island public Library.

About three dozen people showed of up for it.

City officials wanted to clarify what changes to expect, and the impact the new law will have.

“It’s been mixed. but i think a lot of people are hoping for the best,” Miles Brainard, Rock Island’s Planning & Redevelopment Division administrator said. “Obviously here in Rock Island we’re looking for opportunities to try and boost the local economy, get more jobs, get more tax revenue. I think people are generally open to the idea but they’re cautious as well.”

Rock Island County administrator Jim Snider told Local 4 News in September he estimates the county could see an additional $200,000 in added tax revenue for the general fund.