AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Fight breaks out at Walmart, multiple Elmore Avenue stores close and barricade
- Rock Island County inches toward 700 cases of COVID-19
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- Home of Clinton LumberKings to offer view of ballpark during next curbside concession event
- LIVE: SpaceX’s astronaut-riding Dragon docks on space station