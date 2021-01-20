Prevent Type 2 diabetes with MercyOne program

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering a free program to prevent Type 2 diabetes.

Prevent T2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) a news release says. Prevent T2 is a proven program designed to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.

Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as how to choose healthful options at the grocery store or when dining out, track food and activity, and manage stress.

You may have prediabetes or be at risk for type 2 diabetes if you answer “yes” to any of these questions:

· Are you 45 years of age or older?

· Are you overweight?

· Do you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes?

· Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?

· Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than nine pounds?

Prevent T2 participants meet for a year — weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes.

The next session begins Monday. Sessions are held 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday in the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Avenue N., Clinton. Participants must wear masks, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

For more information or to register, call 563-244-3539.