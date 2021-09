A Scott County man serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The death of Ray Gene Triplett, who was serving a life sentence for first degree sex abuse, was likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

Triplett, 57, was transported to Iowa City due to his declining health.

His sentence began on September 8, 2011.