Jessie Clemons is the definition of a super spartan. A star in many different sports for her school, however, one in particular she will continue to play in college at Iowa State..

Whether it’s hitting threes on the basketball court or hitting dingers on the softball field, Jessie Clemons does it all for Pleasant Valley.

“Basketball is completely a team sport,” Clemons said. “Trusting my teammates relay on my girls. Track is the opposite. It’s very individualized and that gives me the self-confidence to know I can do great things.”

While Clemons excels in multiple different sports, softball will always be her first love.

“Can you tell she loves this sport? She really loves this game,” head coach Jose Lara said. “I think showing she loves the game shows everyone else what it looks like and how you can play when you feel that way.

“I like being outside. Outside is my happy place even when it’s hot out,” Clemons said. “I love the intensity of the game and how fast it is and how there is not as much running.

“She’s really a leader and each inning when we come in, she says we need to do this,” teammate Addison Ohba said. “We just need to keep it going. She just helps to know what we need to get done.”

In previous seasons, the junior has shined in the field, however, this year it’s been at the plate leading the Spartans in hits, RBI and home runs. “

She’s been having some great at-bats in the lead-off spot,” Lara said. “We know she can get it going for us and then the other girls feed off of that.”

“She’s been hitting really good this season and hitting lots of home runs which is not like her but she’s been just doing really good this year and I’m proud of her,” Ohba said.

“I love fielding. Diving and getting dirty but this year is hitting,” Clemons said. “I’ve been hitting the ball really well and I’m proud of myself for putting the work in during the offseason. I love hitting the ball. Hyping up my teammates. It’s a great feeling.”