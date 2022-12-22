Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November — led by the Quad Cities, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in four (including the QC) and was unchanged in five. The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area had a jobless rate of 3.7% in November 2022, compared to 4% the same month last year.

“Significant job growth has remained consistent throughout all corners of the state for nearly two years,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in a Thursday state release. “As job expansion continues and more people enter the labor force to capitalize on newly created job opportunities, IDES stands ready to provide resources that will help match employers and jobseekers.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the QC (+6.4%, +11,400), the Rockford MSA (+3.9%, +5,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+3.6%, +134,200).

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing (14 areas); Mining and Construction, Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (13 areas each); Education and Health Services (12 areas); Wholesale Trade (10 areas); Government (nine areas); Retail Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Kankakee MSA (+0.3 point to 5.4%), the Bloomington MSA (+0.2 point to 3.4%), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+0.2 point to 3.6%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro Division (+0.2 point to 3.8%).

The largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Rockford MSA (-0.7 point to 5.8%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-0.3 point to 3.7%) and the Decatur MSA (-0.3 point to 5.7%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5%.

The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in 83 counties, decreased in 14, and was unchanged in five.