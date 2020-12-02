QC Hispanic Chamber has new leader

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has promoted Janessa Calderon to its new executive director.

Calderon is the youngest Latina to lead the Hispanic Chamber, a news release says. The Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-driven organization that includes businesses, non-for-profit organizations, educational institutions and individuals of any background in the greater Quad Cities region within its membership.

She succeeds Zenaida Landeros, the first Latina executive director, who resigned this past spring.



Calderon has served several leadership roles for the Hispanic Chamber since 2018 beginning as the programs and events manager and growing into the membership engagement coordinator. As executive director, one of her priorities is to be the hub of resources for any level of the chambers business members.

One of her goals as Executive Director is to enhance the reach of the Hispanic Chamber in the community and begin different forms of partnerships that will aid in the Quad Cities efforts to work in unison.



“In this role, I can carry out the chambers mission for our community and the business leaders that thrive in it. I can now better help small business owners by creating online events for the problems they need solved,” Calderon said. “In this role I can be the point of contact for our corporate members and show them how they can make a difference in our community and in return help them build long lasting partnerships.”

Calderon is a lifelong resident to the Midwest and graduated from the St. Ambrose University College of Business in its Master of Organizational Leadership program in 2019.



To become a member or to learn more about the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events, programs and initiatives, visit www.gqchcc.com.

