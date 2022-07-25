The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a suspect after gunfire Wednesday in a neighborhood.

On July 20, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Moline Police received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun, according to a news release from Moline Police. Several callers reported a man with a gun near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards.

Police took a suspect into custody Wednesday evening after he fired shots in a residential neighborhood. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Multiple police officers from both the Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office converged on the neighborhood, established a perimeter and started searching for the suspect, the release says.

A detective with the Moline Police Special Investigative Group was in the 3200 block of 55th Street Court when he heard multiple shots fired. The detective observed the suspect in between two residences in the 3000 block of 55th Street Court walking with a black firearm in his left hand. The detective ran toward the suspect and ordered him to the ground and took him into custody, the release says.

The suspect was identified as Shawn W. Skinner, 50, of Moline.

Police found five shell casings in-between residences in the 3000 block of 55th Street Court and 3000 block of 54th Street Drive. Police recovered a black 9mm Springfield XDM handgun from the scene.

No individuals or property were damaged during the incident, the release says.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed charges against Skinner that included reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony). Bond was set by the court at $20,000 (10% applies.)

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department during this incident. About 16 police officers from the two agencies responded to this call. The scene was secure within minutes and the safety of the neighborhood was restored quickly, the release says.

“The bravery and dedication to public safety by all the officers heading toward an armed subject is commendable,” the release says. “We thank all the police officers for their dedication to public service.”