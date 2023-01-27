A Davenport man, Keith Deshon Euring, Sr. (also known as “Sweat”), 54, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison (over 19 years) on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, for sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a person under age 21.

Euring was found guilty of these offenses following a jury trial in September 2022, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his prison term, Euring was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release.

According to trial testimony, on Nov. 6, 2018, a missing persons report was filed at the Bettendorf Police Department regarding a minor victim. The investigation revealed that Euring had taken the minor victim to Chicago, Illinois for the purposes of sex trafficking the victim on multiple weekends in October and November 2018, the Friday release said.

While in Chicago, Euring supplied marijuana and other drugs to the minor victim while engaging in commercial sex acts.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the

announcement. The Bettendorf Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations

investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.