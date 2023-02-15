Quad Cities native Bryan Shorter and his ownership group plans to open the first Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream restaurant in Texas by the end of 2023, the company announced Wednesday.

Making the move even more significant is that HJ SMS OpCo is a Black-owned business group – the first minority franchisees for Happy Joe’s. The QC-based company (founded in 1972) has 45 locations throughout the Midwest and 28 more in the pipeline — including in Branson and St. Louis; Navarre, Florida, and several others planned overseas in Egypt and the Middle East.

QC native Bryan Shorter dreams of opening the first Happy Joe’s in Texas (courtesy of Happy Joe’s).

“This is a huge moment for us as an organization because we are diversifying as we continue to expand,” Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco said in Wednesday’s release. “We are passionate about making great pizza and creating countless memories for everyone that comes into a Happy Joe’s. Having more minority, veteran, and female-owned franchisees allows us to gain greater perspective on those core ideals as our footprint continues to grow.

“Ultimately, we want to reflect our guests across this great country that we call home,” he said.

A former Western Kentucky University football player (who graduated in 2016), Shorter has since traded in his helmet for a business card, having become a successful entrepreneur and real estate developer with business ties to Missouri, Happy Joe’s said.

Growing up in the Midwest, he looks back fondly on several birthday parties, team celebrations and overall fun nights spent eating pizza and playing games at Happy Joe’s.

When the opportunity presented itself to bring Happy Joe’s to Texas, Shorter’s company jumped at the chance to expand its business portfolio and bring those same good times to families who may have never experienced the Midwestern brand’s charm and creative culinary offerings, the release said.

Add in that the territory the group acquired is in Dallas-Fort Worth, where they already have friends, family, and established relationships, Shorter and his team didn’t need much convincing to close the deal, the company said.

The new Happy Joe’s Jalapeño Popper Pizza has a cream-cheese base infused with real jalapeño juice.

“There are lots of places you can get pizza, but there’s only one place that gives you a unique pizza experience like Happy Joe’s,” Shorter said. “They know how to treat people and how to build deep roots in the community – two things that I always look for with my business ventures. I can’t express how excited my group is to not just be the first minority-owned franchisees, but to also be the first ones bringing Happy Joe’s to Texas!”

Shorter’s goal is to open the state’s first Happy Joe’s in their multi-unit agreement in the southern Dallas suburbs of Grand Prairie or Cedar Hill, before the end of the year. If they are unable to find a great location in either of those areas, the focus will then shift west to nearby Arlington, the release said.

