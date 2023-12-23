The Quad Cities has lost a longtime, beloved coach.

Bill Freese, longtime baseball coach at Central High School in Davenport, passed away Saturday morning, his good friend Tom Souhrada told Our Quad Cities News.

Souhrada was a baseball coach at West for many years. “We coached against each other,” Souhrada said.

Freese was the first baseball coach at Central High School when it opened in 1960, said Souhrada, who started coaching at West in 1977.

Freese “was 96-plus years old. He was healthy right up until the end,” Souhrada said.

The Bill Freese Field was named in Freese’s honor. “He was a really, really good person,” Souhrada said, adding that Freese earned many accolades as a coach.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.