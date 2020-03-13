Quad Cities leaders advises public on how to prevent the community spread of COVID-19

We’re getting answers about the response to the coronavirus in the Quad Cities. Local health departments, hospital executives and mayors, formed the “Q-C COVID-19 Coalition.”



While there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities, health officials say it’s likely there will be cases in the Quad Cities. Health Officials say it likely there will be cases in the near future.



Friday health officials declined to answer how many people in the QC have been tested, but they are urging people who are sick to stay home. The big message was to provide recommendations on how to minimize the risk for community spread.

Coalition plans:

– slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community

– avoid overwhelming our medical health care resources

– provide regular updates of factual information to the community



The QC COVID-19 Coalition recommends:

Consider avoiding gatherings or community events where there is not 6-foot distance between yourself and others. Organizations have been advised to cancel or postpone events that would bring 250 people or more to one place.

If you have COVID symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, call ahead to your medical provider. This will allow them to prepare for your visit and protect others in the facility.

Stay home if you’re sick. Local employers are encouraged to implement flexible sick leave policies.

If you’re considering travel, monitor the spread of COVID-19 at your destination and along your route. If it’s spreading at your destination you are putting yourself at a higher risk of exposure

Abiding by visitor restrictions in hospitals



How to protect yourself:

– Clean your hands often

– Stay home if you’re sick

– Cover coughs and sneezes

– Clean and disinfect

– Make sure you have the medical supplies you need for self-care

– Please note: Older adults and/or those with chronic disease are at higher risk for serious illness related to COVID-19. This is especially important when considering social distancing and travel.

-Avoid close contact



Health experts say testing for the virus is not for everyone. They say it’s limited to those who came in contact with a known case. That includes someone who traveled somewhere with a high number of confirmed cases.

Also if they tested negative for the flu, or strep while still having similar symptoms for the virus. They say it will take about 24-48 hours to get results back.



Mayors from the Quad Cities are all apart of the coalition in the Quad Cities to fight the pandemic together. Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says, mayors from both sides of the river are unified in their plans.



“We will continue to talk as the cities go, but we’re going to be unified in both Iowa, and Illinois on what we do. So if one is going to cancel a certain type of event then we’re all going to do that. If one is going to change how they do City Council we’re all going to do that,” says Thoms.

Thoms say the mayors are all meeting on a daily basis to continue to work on their plan in more detail.