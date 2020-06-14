1  of  3
Breaking News
Shots fired at Davenport apartment complex River rescue crews respond to overturned boat near Steel Dam in Milan Rollover Accident on Interstate 280
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center host food giveaway for veterans

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In honor of Flag Day, a local organization gave food to veterans in need on Sunday.

The founder of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center tell us they started giving out food early because people were already in line before 6 a.m.

The food giveaway was scheduled for 11 a.m. outside their facility.

Last month they gave out over 400 bags filled with food.

So many people that have stepped up our Knights of Columbus is here volunteering working today they also a lot of our veteran groups support us to help them so everybody that stepped up to the plate today has made today possible,” said Lola Vandewalle, Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center founder.

The next food drive will be held in 4-weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss