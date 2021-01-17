Quad-City residents can get free income-tax preparation through United Way

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

Tax season is just beginning, but appointments are expected to fill up quickly for United Way’s free income-tax preparation service for low- to middle-income filers in the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities.

“The challenges of the past year led to more low- and middle-income families seeking help — and we expect that trend to continue with our free volunteer tax filing service,” said Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO, in a news release.

Individual filers and families who, in the past year, earned up to $57,000 are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program by calling 563-355-9900 or dial 2-1-1. Tax preparation services are available between Jan. 26 and April 15 for residents of Rock Island and Scott counties.

“VITA serves a critical role in returning money to our local economy and helping to stabilize families and individuals who need it most,” Gellerman said.

“This is a program where, for over a decade, skilled and dedicated volunteers continue to find a need where they can make a direct positive impact on the lives of their neighbors — ensuring filers receive every dollar owed to them through tax credits.”

In the past two years VITA has saved Quad Citizens more than $1.7 million in preparation fees and netted an average tax return of $1,500 to each family to receive services. In that same time span, volunteers completed nearly 10,000 free tax returns and helped return over $9 million to Quad-Cities families.”

“This service plays an important part of our efforts to help Quad Citizens, regardless of race or ZIP code, have the opportunity and access to achieve their full potential,” Gellerman said.

Drop-off services and changes for 2021

In addition to providing IRS-certified and trained volunteers to help Quad-City residents file their taxes safely and securely, United Way will offer drop-off tax preparation by appointment at VITA tax preparation sites. Filers will have the option to schedule a time to check in and drop off tax documents and allow a trained volunteer to prepare their taxes.

All personal documents will be secured, and the filer will be required to review and sign final paperwork onsite to complete the filing process and collect their forms.

Masks will be required at all VITA locations, and COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of illness.

Appointments are required for all preparation sites.

In Scott County:

· Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport

In Rock Island County:

· Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

· Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island

· Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

· Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

In Henry County:

· Geneseo Public Library, 805 North Chicago St., Geneseo (Call 309-944-6452 to schedule at this location.)

Filers should bring:

· Valid driver’s license or photo identification

· Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

· All W-2 forms

· Prior year tax return

· All 1099 forms (if applicable)

· Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund

· Health insurance documentation

· If filing jointly, your spouse must be present

For more information about VITA and location hours, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/vita or call 563-355-9900 or 2-1-1.

The Quad Cities VITA Coalition is led by United Way Quad Cities, in collaboration with AARP of Western Illinois and AARP of Eastern Iowa.