Morning rain and wet track conditions have forced the cancellation of this evening’s racing program at the Davenport Speedway.

The next scheduled event at the Davenport Speedway is the weekly racing program on Friday, July 22nd. All five weekly classes will be in action. Tuesday, July 26th brings the MARS DIRTcar Series. The Davenport MARS race in 2021 was judged as Race of the Year by Dirt On Dirt.com

More information can be found at the K Promotions – Davenport Speedway Facebook page here or on their website by clicking here.