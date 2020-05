Jon, who was rescued from a port-a-potty at an Ottawa County park, plays with a toy at the Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 30, 2019)

Davenport Public Library’s ‘Read to a Dog’ program is moving online due to the pandemic.

They host some of their favorite dogs on a Facebook live stream on Monday nights at 6 PM. Kids are encouraged to pick out their favorite book and read to the dogs. A supervisor tells Local 4 News this gives children a chance to practice reading out loud without any judgement.

If you’d like to read to a dog outside of their live time frame, you can visit old clips here.