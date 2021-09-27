Refugee Airbnb

World Relief Quad Cities is partnering with Airbnb to try and find temporary housing for Afghan refugees.

A spokesperson with World Relief Quad Cities says they haven’t found any Airbnb hosts yet, but they are on the hunt. They say they are only able to house refugees in Illinois within 100 miles of their Moline location.

There will be 150 Afghan refugees coming to the Quad Cities over the next six months. Airbnb announced last week they are planning to provide temporary housing for up to 40,000 refugees across the country.