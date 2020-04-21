Regular tax refunds likely delayed by stimulus; Coronavirus response

You could be waiting longer to get your income tax refund if you filed your taxes before the pandemic took hold in March.

Andy Fergurson, an accountant at NelsonCorp Tax Solutions, says there would normally be some delays now because of last minute filers, but that push could now come later in July.

He says you should expect more delays if more relief packages come from congress.

“The IRS because of the stimulus package, has focused all their energies on getting the stimulus out,” Fergurson said. “And so some things that can’t be done through the computer, are being set to the side.”

The IRS announced today that any money you are entitled to under the stimulus package that you don’t receive will be credited to next year’s taxes.