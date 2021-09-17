Renew Moline and city seek public comment about I-74 corridor future

Renew Moline and the City of Moline invite the public to provide input about the future of the I-74

Corridor in downtown Moline through participation in one of two in-person and virtual meetings, as well as an online opinion survey.

Renew Moline will lead the input session and discuss opportunities presented in the Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel’s Final Report and encourage the community to think big for several areas along the riverfront and how they could improve each space. There are two opportunities to participate in-person and Zoom events during which participants may offer ideas for each site.

Events are free, but registration is required. Visit www.renewmoline.com/big-ideas/ to register for one of the event times:

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Church, BridgePointe 485 River View Room, 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline. (Link to register)

Wednesday, Oct. 6, noon-1 p.m. via Zoom (Link to register)

In addition, the public is also invited to participate in an online survey to provide input on the future

redevelopment area. The Urban Land Institute’s Final Report is available on the Renew Moline website for those unable to participate in one of the virtual events.

The goal of these activities is to gather ideas about what projects are important to the community and

how they can enhance these public areas. These concepts will ultimately become suggestions for the city of Moline to consider: