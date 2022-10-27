A Rock Island man will spend eight years behind bars for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., age 36, was sentenced in federal court in Davenport on October 27 following his plea to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on October 30, 2021, officers attempted a traffic stop of Fulscher for minor traffic violations in Muscatine. Instead of stopping, Fulscher tried to elude law enforcement by driving more than 100 mph in a marked 25 mph construction zone, running stop signs and lights, driving into oncoming traffic and running over construction cones. Fulscher eventually drove into Illinois, where he crashed in a cornfield. Officers located a loaded, nine-millimeter handgun in the vehicle and ammunition on Fulscher’s person.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.