Robinson’s best with the Bears is most likely still to come

BOURBONNAIS, IL — The Bears defense was great last season. Now it’s up to the offense to close the gap and move toward that high level of performance. Receiver Allen Robinson could be a key guy in making that happen.



Robinson was everything the Bears could have hoped for last season coming off major knee surgery the year before. He was productive throughout the year, but it was in the playoff loss against the Eagles when everyone saw the type of player he’s capable of being. In that game Robinson tied a Bears playoff record by hauling in ten receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. He was just beginning to play like his pre-injury days in Jacksonville just when the Bears season ended.



“As the season progressed I continued to improve. I felt better. Everything I was doing started to get a little more sharper,” said Robinson at the Bears training camp in Bourbonnias.

If Robinson can pick up this year where he left off in that playoff game he’ll be one of the best receivers in the NFL. GM Ryan Pace, the man who signed Robinson to a 42 million dollar contract says he’s a receiver who has all the tools.



“For his size he’s a really natural route-runner. He knows how to get open. He’ got natural hands, and I just think he’s a real friendly target for the quarterback because of that size, route-running combination.”

Matt Nagy sees other intangibles in Robinson beyond his physical abilities.



“He’s one of the top players I’ve ever coached in regards to being so humble at what he does. So professional at what he does and really good at what he does.”

Robinson backed that statement up at training camp when he was asked if he expects to have a 1,000 yard season this year.



“I don’t really get into numbers prediction-wise, but I do expect to have a big year.” “Each and every day I step on this field I’m trying to get better. That’s my main goal and the main thing I want to get accomplished.”



Robinson’s biggest expectations are for this team to perform well, win games and get another crack at the playoffs.



“We have high expectations for ourselves. Coming off what we were coming off last year. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”